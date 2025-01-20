HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 190 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $258.25 on Monday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $177.40 and a 1-year high of $283.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.98.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $1.0713 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.