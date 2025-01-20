HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 190 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.4 %
VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $258.25 on Monday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $177.40 and a 1-year high of $283.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.98.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Semiconductor ETF
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Earn High Dividends With 2 Top REITs Set to Perform in 2025
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Oilfield Leader SLB: An AI Name You Need to Know
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.