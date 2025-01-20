HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 479 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $40,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.80.

Danaher Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $238.41 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $222.53 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The firm has a market cap of $172.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.42.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 20.61%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

