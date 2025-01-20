HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,262 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 104.1% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 34.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $58.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $147.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.54. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $52.16 and a 12 month high of $68.50.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

