Hedley Clark Purchases 100,000 Shares of Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM) Stock

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Free Report) insider Hedley Clark purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £4,000 ($4,865.00).

Primorus Investments Stock Performance

Shares of PRIM opened at GBX 4.50 ($0.05) on Monday. Primorus Investments plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6.39 ($0.08). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 27.10. The firm has a market cap of £6.29 million, a P/E ratio of 450.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Primorus Investments alerts:

Primorus Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primorus Investments plc is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in small and mid cap firms. The firm focuses to invest in financial services, natural resources, energy, clean technology, financial technology, business technology, infrastructure, property, consultancy, brand licensing and leisure sectors.

