Hedley Clark Purchases 100,000 Shares of Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM) Stock

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Free Report) insider Hedley Clark purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £4,000 ($4,865.00).
Primorus Investments Stock Performance
Shares of PRIM opened at GBX 4.50 ($0.05) on Monday. Primorus Investments plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6.39 ($0.08). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 27.10. The firm has a market cap of £6.29 million, a P/E ratio of 450.00 and a beta of 0.96.
