Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Short Interest Update

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 490,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Helen of Troy Trading Down 2.2 %

HELE stock opened at $64.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $127.83. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day moving average of $62.26.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $530.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.91 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 30,278.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,069,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,418 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at about $35,962,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth about $14,303,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,800,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,725,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on HELE shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Helen of Troy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

