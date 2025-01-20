Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading Down 14.5% – Here’s What Happened

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 14.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 438,482 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 690,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
Hemostemix Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$23.09 million, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08.
Hemostemix Company Profile
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hemostemix
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Donald Trump’s External Revenue Service
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- AMD: Loop Capital’s Buy Rating Reinforces Investor Confidence
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Momentum Is Building for Qualcomm to Have a Strong Run in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.