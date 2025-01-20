Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Position Raised by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 104,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 23,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $1,173,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,386.24. This represents a 32.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $5,682,125.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,430 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,696.60. This represents a 49.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 332,166 shares of company stock worth $7,300,629. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $23.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

