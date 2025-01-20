High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 20th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0593 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

NYSE PCF traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $6.64. 83,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,688. High Income Securities Fund has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67.

In related news, Director Gerald Hellerman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,404.50. The trade was a 231.21 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 13,624 shares of company stock valued at $89,836 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

