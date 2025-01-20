Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 951.50 ($11.57).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 975 ($11.86) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 680 ($8.27) to GBX 849 ($10.33) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of Howden Joinery Group stock opened at GBX 784.50 ($9.54) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,705.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of GBX 736 ($8.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 982.50 ($11.95). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 802.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 872.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.99.

In related news, insider Suzy Neubert acquired 7,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 821 ($9.99) per share, for a total transaction of £59,974.05 ($72,943.38). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,328 shares of company stock worth $6,016,329. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Howden Joinery Group Plc is the parent company of Howdens.

Howdens sells kitchens and joinery products to trade customers, primarily small local builders, through a network of over 850 UK depots. The business also operates over 70 depots across France, the Republic of Ireland, and Belgium.

Howdens only sells to the trade – they have the expertise to ensure that our products are fitted to the highest possible standards.

