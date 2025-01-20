Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HDSN shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Capital downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.25 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Hudson Technologies from $8.75 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HDSN

Hudson Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

HDSN opened at $6.09 on Monday. Hudson Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $275.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $61.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Technologies will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 44,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 299.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Technologies

(Get Free Report

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.