Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Short Interest Update

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,500 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the December 15th total of 140,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HURN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $120,684.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,564.36. The trade was a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $247,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,250,550.46. This represents a 3.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,584 shares of company stock worth $1,062,597 over the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 574,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,394,000 after purchasing an additional 31,123 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 538,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,512,000 after buying an additional 121,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,447,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 395,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,306,000 after buying an additional 67,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,308,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 0.4 %

HURN stock opened at $127.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.60. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $131.06.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Further Reading

