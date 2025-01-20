IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.71), with a volume of 2393759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.60 ($0.72).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of IG Design Group from GBX 325 ($3.95) to GBX 270 ($3.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.
IG Design Group plc, the largest consumer gift packaging business in the world, is a designer, innovator and manufacturer of products that help people celebrate life’s special occasions. Design Group works with more than 11,000 customers in over 80 countries throughout the UK, Europe, Australia and the USA.
Its products are found in over 210,000 retail outlets, including several of the world’s biggest retailers, for example Walmart, Target, Amazon, Costco, Lidl and Aldi.
