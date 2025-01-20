Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Short Interest Update

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,923,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 1,806,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 74.5 days.

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $5.69 on Monday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.65.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $179.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.68 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 13.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

About Innergex Renewable Energy

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were given a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -51.02%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

