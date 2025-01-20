Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Short Interest Update

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,923,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 1,806,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 74.5 days.
Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Up 1.6 %
Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $5.69 on Monday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.65.
Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $179.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.68 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 13.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
About Innergex Renewable Energy
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
