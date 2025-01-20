Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Short Interest Update

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 714,200 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 761,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Inogen Trading Down 0.5 %

INGN opened at $10.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96. Inogen has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The company has a market cap of $249.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inogen

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in Inogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Inogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Inogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

