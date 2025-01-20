Insider Selling: Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CFO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $177,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,211 shares in the company, valued at $13,159,597.63. This trade represents a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Marvell Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $124.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.95 billion, a PE ratio of -73.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.41. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $126.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60.
Marvell Technology Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -14.12%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.96.
About Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.
