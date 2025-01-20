Insider Selling: PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Sells $664,341.75 in Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) Director Clint Hurt sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.65, for a total transaction of $664,341.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,681 shares in the company, valued at $28,479,976.65. This represents a 2.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
- On Thursday, January 2nd, Clint Hurt sold 2,118 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.66, for a total transaction of $467,357.88.
- On Monday, December 30th, Clint Hurt sold 997 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $233,387.73.
NASDAQ PNRG opened at $213.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $367.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.54. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $92.40 and a 52-week high of $243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.76.
PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.
