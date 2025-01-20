Insider Selling: PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Sells $664,341.75 in Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) Director Clint Hurt sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.65, for a total transaction of $664,341.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,681 shares in the company, valued at $28,479,976.65. This represents a 2.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Clint Hurt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Clint Hurt sold 2,118 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.66, for a total transaction of $467,357.88.

On Monday, December 30th, Clint Hurt sold 997 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $233,387.73.

PrimeEnergy Resources Price Performance

NASDAQ PNRG opened at $213.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $367.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.54. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $92.40 and a 52-week high of $243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PrimeEnergy Resources

About PrimeEnergy Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 6.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,447 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

