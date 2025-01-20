Insider Selling: Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Director Sells 6,820 Shares of Stock

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $305,945.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 344,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,462,479.38. This trade represents a 1.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PDEX opened at $44.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.06. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The firm has a market cap of $144.58 million, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 17.6% in the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 13,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pro-Dex by 7.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PDEX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Pro-Dex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Pro-Dex from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

