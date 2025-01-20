Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the December 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Inspirato Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of ISPOW opened at $0.02 on Monday. Inspirato has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.
Inspirato Company Profile
