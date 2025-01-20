IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Buys 4,500 Shares

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) insider Euan Marshall bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 350 ($4.26) per share, with a total value of £15,750 ($19,155.92).

LON IHP opened at GBX 365.84 ($4.45) on Monday. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 263.40 ($3.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 414 ($5.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,286.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 366.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 368.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. IntegraFin’s payout ratio is presently 6,250.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on IHP shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.86) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of IntegraFin to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IntegraFin) is the holding company for all of the entities involved in the provision of the Transact service. Transact is one of the largest independent wrap platforms in the UK. It offers advisory professionals a comprehensive financial planning infrastructure for investing client assets in a tax-efficient way.

