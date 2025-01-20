Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Insider Christopher Scott Edmonds Sells 601 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $88,785.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,967.06. The trade was a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $149.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.63. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.34 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,651,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,799,393,000 after acquiring an additional 281,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,555,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,868,000 after purchasing an additional 169,922 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,846,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,630 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,838,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,213,000 after purchasing an additional 299,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,265,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,455,000 after buying an additional 390,332 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

