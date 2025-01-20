Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Short Interest Up 13.9% in December

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 434,400 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the December 15th total of 381,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.0 days.

Interfor Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of IFSPF stock opened at $12.68 on Monday. Interfor has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average is $13.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Interfor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

