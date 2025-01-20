Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Announces $0.07 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0672 per share on Friday, January 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 892,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,494. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.45. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $19.64.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.