Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Announces $0.07 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0672 per share on Friday, January 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSCQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 892,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,494. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.45. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $19.64.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
