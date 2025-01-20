Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1161 per share on Friday, January 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSJT stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $21.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,333. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.58. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

