Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2025

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJTGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1161 per share on Friday, January 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSJT stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $21.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,333. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.58. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.