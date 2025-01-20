Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:BSMW)

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMWGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0666 per share on Friday, January 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.94. 11,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,631. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $26.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.36.

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

