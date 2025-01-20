Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Bought by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 407.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after buying an additional 9,469 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $214.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.55. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $168.46 and a 1-year high of $221.92. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

