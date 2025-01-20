Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:QQA) Declares Dividend of $0.44

Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:QQA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.4369 per share on Friday, January 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.

Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQA traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.90. 11,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,392. Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $52.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.65.

