Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:QQA) Declares Dividend of $0.44

Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:QQA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.4369 per share on Friday, January 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.
Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:QQA traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.90. 11,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,392. Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $52.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.65.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Donald Trump’s External Revenue Service
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- AMD: Loop Capital’s Buy Rating Reinforces Investor Confidence
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Momentum Is Building for Qualcomm to Have a Strong Run in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.