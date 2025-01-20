Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Trimmed by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.6% of Veery Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $521.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $515.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $409.16 and a 1 year high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

