Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 1.7% – What’s Next?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $524.07 and last traded at $521.74. 51,701,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 29,197,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $513.08.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $515.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.12.
Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
