Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 1.7% – What’s Next?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $524.07 and last traded at $521.74. 51,701,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 29,197,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $513.08.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $515.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.12.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,904,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,516,210 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,513,000 after purchasing an additional 894,532 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,052,000 after purchasing an additional 488,815 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,966,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,379,676,000 after purchasing an additional 338,494 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15,676.3% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 202,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,720,000 after buying an additional 201,597 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

