Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

1/16/2025 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/14/2025 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $10.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2025 – SolarEdge Technologies had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

1/8/2025 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2025 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/7/2025 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2025 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Glj Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/17/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.00.

11/29/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Glj Research. They now have a $3.90 price target on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.91. 2,963,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,715,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.56. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $87.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($15.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($13.78). The business had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.80 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 158.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -23.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman More Avery bought 156,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,129,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 244,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,124.70. This represents a 176.32 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 655.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 243.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

