Iofina (LON:IOF) Shares Up 10.3% – Here’s Why

Iofina plc (LON:IOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21.67 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 21.40 ($0.26). Approximately 1,764,656 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 492% from the average daily volume of 297,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.40 ($0.24).

Iofina Stock Up 10.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 19.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11. The company has a market cap of £41.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,140.00 and a beta of 0.71.

About Iofina

(Get Free Report)

Iofina plc is a vertically integrated company that specialises in the production of Iodine and the manufacturing of specialty chemical products and derivatives. Iofina is the second largest producer of iodine in North America and operates the manufacturing entities, Iofina Resources, and Iofina Chemical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iofina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iofina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.