Ironwood Financial llc Buys New Shares in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $225,000.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF stock opened at $28.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $29.54.

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

