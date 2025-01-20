Ironwood Financial llc Lowers Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Ironwood Financial llc trimmed its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Cencora were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter worth about $639,000. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Cencora by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of COR stock opened at $242.11 on Monday. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $253.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cencora from $249.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.60.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $383,792.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,648.88. The trade was a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,822.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,223,750.40. The trade was a 7.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,696 shares of company stock valued at $22,862,734. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

