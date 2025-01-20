Ironwood Financial llc Purchases 5,600 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 83,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 69,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.06 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

