iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 284,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $64.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.36. The company has a market capitalization of $90.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $53.56 and a 1-year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

