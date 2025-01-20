iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,592 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $58,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $117.99 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.32.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.