iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stake Raised by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 931.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 42,418 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $142.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $104.61 and a 1 year high of $145.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

