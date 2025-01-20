iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stake Lowered by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,559 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $12,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 7,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 7,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU stock opened at $50.99 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $37.53 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

