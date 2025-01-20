iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) Shares Up 1.1% – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.26 and last traded at $36.06. 4,139 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 4,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.66.

iShares MSCI BIC ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $73.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day moving average of $37.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKF. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 57,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI BIC ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000.

About iShares MSCI BIC ETF

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

