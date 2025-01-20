iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR – Free Report) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 372.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 37,488 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000.

iShares MSCI Norway ETF stock opened at $23.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.93. iShares MSCI Norway ETF has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.74.

The iShares MSCI Norway ETF (ENOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Norway IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Norwegian stocks. ENOR was launched on Jan 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

