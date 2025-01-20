iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stake Lessened by Oldfather Financial Services LLC

Oldfather Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $887,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB stock opened at $329.39 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $260.02 and a 1-year high of $336.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $328.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.68. The firm has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

