iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 551,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,862 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 5.1% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $60,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.34 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.91 and a 12 month high of $110.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.4268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

