iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Union Savings Bank

Union Savings Bank lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Capital Management increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.1% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $103.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $75.62 and a twelve month high of $105.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.71.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

