iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 53,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 74,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $194.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.15. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $170.13 and a 1 year high of $206.63.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

