Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Stake Lessened by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,326,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,736,000 after purchasing an additional 192,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,145,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,444,000 after buying an additional 73,566 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 3.2% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,040,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,263,000 after buying an additional 32,650 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 760,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,552,000 after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 19.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 650,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,099,000 after acquiring an additional 107,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on J. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.11.

NYSE J opened at $139.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.49. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.64 and a 52-week high of $150.54.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.71). Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

