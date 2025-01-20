Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Holdings Decreased by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 195.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 977.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.53.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI opened at $81.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $52.02 and a 12-month high of $87.16.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $9,358,113.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,294,598.20. This trade represents a 8.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marlon Sullivan sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $602,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,704.10. This represents a 18.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,787 shares of company stock worth $53,972,452 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

