Joule Financial LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Joule Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IVV opened at $600.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $598.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $576.09. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $474.68 and a 1-year high of $612.09. The company has a market cap of $517.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.