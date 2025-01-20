JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Up 2% – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was up 2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $260.62 and last traded at $259.46. Approximately 17,629,775 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 8,107,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $254.27.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

The firm has a market cap of $730.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.50 and its 200-day moving average is $224.52.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.82%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,888,088,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,784,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,841 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,376,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,590 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 93.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,692,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,764 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,073,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,955,000 after buying an additional 1,016,289 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

