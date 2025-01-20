Kanen Wealth Management LLC Has $23.75 Million Stock Position in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,365,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 784,576 shares during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education makes up 8.8% of Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kanen Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $23,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNED. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the third quarter valued at $169,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 40.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 77,932 shares in the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $11.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38. The firm has a market cap of $337.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.12. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

