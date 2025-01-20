Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,587,000 after purchasing an additional 173,781 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 3,414,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,072,000 after buying an additional 21,376 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 416.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,097,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,546,000 after buying an additional 2,498,437 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,062,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,280,000 after buying an additional 36,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,599,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,512,000 after acquiring an additional 170,800 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS stock opened at $59.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.66. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The firm has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $1.0049 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

