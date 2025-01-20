Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 766.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,881,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,461 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,065,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the 3rd quarter worth $107,795,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kellanova during the 2nd quarter worth $63,585,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Kellanova by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,383 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $9,280,077.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,337,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,805,654.75. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 916,664 shares of company stock valued at $74,232,597. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellanova Price Performance

Kellanova stock opened at $81.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kellanova has a one year low of $52.46 and a one year high of $81.79. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.54.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Kellanova had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 78.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.35.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

